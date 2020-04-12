Do you know these guys | If a beautiful princess, apply now if a handsome prince apply now.

Then apply now.

Sirasa relationship celebrating the whole country from home together _ sirasa digital year with dialogue | Sirasa Digital Awurudda with dialogue ‘

* ALMS KUMAR AND KUMARIYA | new year prince – princess

Apply Here-http://sirasatv.lk/2020/kumarakumariya/

* apply here for other matches-https://www.facebook.com/events/237990450728752/

> little year prince – princess |-less than 12 years

> best folk singing – open | more than 18 years old

> best folk singing – children | Under 18 years old

> the best smile

> the best cry

> New Year Grandma / new year grandpa

> Comedy dress competition

> new year tik tok

> the biggest belly

> the best floor

Those who support the games that are called.

We should upload your presentation to our event with a video without more than 2 minutes.

> creative new year table

> the bone count of the papaya tree

> creative sweets

> Today’s new year digital photography

> best new year film

For all the games including

Need to upload a photo or some photos.

I will upload like that.

the name of the game event

the name of the presenter

age

area

Mention

Need to upload.

Our group will be filter and published by a group of our group.